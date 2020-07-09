K Drive

Listen: Prosecution Finishes Calling Evidence In Trial Of Man Accused Of Murdering Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe..

: 07/09/2020 - 15:42
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The prosecution has finished calling evidence in the trial of a man accused of murdering Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe.

Detective Donohoe died after being shot at close range during an armed robbery in Co Louth seven years ago.

Our Courts Correspondent Frank Greaney reports:

