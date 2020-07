Hairdressers increased their prices by around 1 per cent in the year to June.

The Central Statistics Office noted a similar rise for health and beauty treatments, while the cost of hair products jumped by over 4 per cent.

Its Consumer Price Index shows people were paying 8 per cent less for shoes and footwear last month.

Meanwhile, the price of a package holiday rose by almost 6 per cent when compared with the same month in 2019.

