Nite Trax

12am - 1am

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Dáil Committee To Investigate Remarks Made In The House By Bríd Smith.

: 07/09/2020 - 20:49
Author: Ciara Plunkett
brid_smith_ge2020_campaign_trail_1_rollingnews.jpg

The Dáil Committee on Procedure is to investigate remarks made in the House by Deputy Brid Smith.

It's on foot of a complaint received from the former Justice Minister Charles Flanagan on the 25th of June.

The Ceann Comhairle, Kildare South Fianna Fáil Deputy Seán O Fearghaíl referred remarks made by Deputy Brid Smith about the judiciary to the Committee on Procedure.

At its meeting today the Committee unanimously agreed to investigate the matter further and write to Deputy Smith seeking a written submission from her.

 

File image: Bríd Smith/RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!