Dáil Committee To Investigate Remarks Made In The House By Bríd Smith.

The Dáil Committee on Procedure is to investigate remarks made in the House by Deputy Brid Smith.

It's on foot of a complaint received from the former Justice Minister Charles Flanagan on the 25th of June.

The Ceann Comhairle, Kildare South Fianna Fáil Deputy Seán O Fearghaíl referred remarks made by Deputy Brid Smith about the judiciary to the Committee on Procedure.

At its meeting today the Committee unanimously agreed to investigate the matter further and write to Deputy Smith seeking a written submission from her.

File image: Bríd Smith/RollingNews