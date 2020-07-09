Listen: Nolan Says There Is An "Immediate Need" For Caution As Covid 19 Reproduction Rate Increases.

There's an "immediate need to take care and caution", as the Covid-19 reproductive rate now stands at, or above, 1.

That's according to the National Public Health Emergency Team, as today's figures show a further 6 people with the virus have died, and 23 new cases have been confirmed.

All of today's cases involve people under the age of 45.

The 'R number' shows the average amount of people that an infected person will pass the infection on to.

Chair of the Covid Modelling Advisory Group, President of Maynooth University, Professor Philip Nolan says it's concerning news:

File image: Philip Nolan/RollingNews