Listen Live Logo

K Country

8pm - 10pm
with
Liam Kett

Ryanair Faces Strike Action By Pilots In Five Countries Tomorrow

: 08/09/2018 - 09:40
Author: Laura Donnelly
ryanair_1.jpg

Ryanair is now facing strike action by pilots in five countries tomorrow as part of a 24-hour stoppage.

Pilots based in the Netherlands were the latest group to join the action when they announced last night that efforts to reach a collective labour agreement had failed.

The company is expected to ask a Dutch court later today to halt the action by the Dutch pilots' union.

Pilots are also set to strike in Ireland, Sweden, Belgium, and Germany.

Professor of Employment Law at Maynooth University, Michael Doherty, says the while the issues are not the same in each country, the action is designed for collective impact.

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!