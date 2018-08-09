Listen Live Logo

Just 10% Of Asylum Seekers Granted Work Permits

: 08/09/2018 - 09:53
Author: Laura Donnelly
Just ten percent of asylum seekers have been granted work permits under a new government system.

The Justice Minister brought in stringent regulations after the Supreme Court last year ruled the ban on seeking employment was unconstitutional.

Some have been relaxed since June, however the limitations still mean the vast majority of asylum seekers can't access the labour market.

Only some 500 people in Direct Provision, out of around 5-thousand, are qualifying for work permits.

Recent figures released by the Department of Justice and Equality show that there are currently 83 people in direct provision in Co Kildare. All those in direct provision are housed at Eyre Powell in Newbridge.

