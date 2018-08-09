Listen Live Logo

Listen: Ryanair To Go To Court To Try Stop Pilots Striking

: 08/09/2018 - 11:19
Author: Laura Donnelly
ryanair_plane_rollingnews.jpg

Ryanair will go to a Dutch court later to try to stop pilots in The Netherlands joining 24 hour strike action alongside colleagues in four other countries tomorrow.

The Dutch pilots announced last night they would walk off the job after their union said efforts to negotiate a collective labour agreement had failed.

Ryanair has now cancelled hundreds of flights with tens of thousands passengers affected.

Employment law professor at Maynooth University, Michael Doherty, says the strikes could cause problems for the company's longterm business:

thurryanair_alt.mp3, by Laura Donnelly

 

