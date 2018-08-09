Listen: Campaigners Say Family Sleeping In Garda Station Is "A New Low"

Activists are calling photos of a young homeless family sleeping in a Dublin Garda Station "a new low".

It's been confirmed a mother and her 6 children aged between 1 and 11 slept in Tallaght Garda Station last night because they had nowhere else to go.

The family have now left the station and are trying to find emergency accommodation for tonight.

Anthony Flynn from Inner City Helping Homeless says eight other families were also referred to Garda stations yesterday evening:

Campaigners are worried that the homeless situation is about to worsen with the Pope's visit.

Tens of thousands of tourists are expected to descend on the capital later this month, putting even more pressure on hotel accommodation where many families are staying temporarily.

Father Peter McVerry, who's trust runs all of Kildare's homelessness services, says there doesn't appear to be any alternative arrangements for those who're homeless: