Listen Live Logo

Country Matters

with
Shane, Ciara & Laura

Listen: Campaigners Say Family Sleeping In Garda Station Is "A New Low"

: 08/09/2018 - 12:36
Author: Laura Donnelly
tallaghtgardastation2_rollingnews_09082018.jpg

Activists are calling photos of a young homeless family sleeping in a Dublin Garda Station "a new low".

It's been confirmed a mother and her 6 children aged between 1 and 11 slept in Tallaght Garda Station last night because they had nowhere else to go.

The family have now left the station and are trying to find emergency accommodation for tonight.

Anthony Flynn from Inner City Helping Homeless says eight other families were also referred to Garda stations yesterday evening:

flynn13.wav, by Laura Donnelly

Campaigners are worried that the homeless situation is about to worsen with the Pope's visit.

Tens of thousands of tourists are expected to descend on the capital later this month, putting even more pressure on hotel accommodation where many families are staying temporarily.

Father Peter McVerry, who's trust runs all of Kildare's homelessness services, says there doesn't appear to be any alternative arrangements for those who're homeless:

mcverry13.mp3, by Laura Donnelly

 

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!