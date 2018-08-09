Listen Live Logo

Country Matters

with
Shane, Ciara & Laura

Listen: Homeless Woman "Disgusted" She Cannot Do More For Her Children

: 08/09/2018 - 15:54
Author: Laura Donnelly
tallaghtgardastation_rollingnews_09082018.jpg

A homeless woman who spent the night in a Garda station with six of her children, says she feels disgusted she cannot do more for her children.

Margaret Cash was referred to Tallaght Garda station after emergency accommodation could not be found for her family.

Photos have been published of the mother and her children aged 1 to 11 sprawled across metal chairs in the waiting room.

The Dublin Region Homeless Executive says there was a record number of families presenting out of hours last night looking for emergency accommodation.

Margaret has described her situation as 'horrible':

margarethomeless.mp3, by Laura Donnelly

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!