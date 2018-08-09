Listen: Homeless Woman "Disgusted" She Cannot Do More For Her Children

A homeless woman who spent the night in a Garda station with six of her children, says she feels disgusted she cannot do more for her children.

Margaret Cash was referred to Tallaght Garda station after emergency accommodation could not be found for her family.

Photos have been published of the mother and her children aged 1 to 11 sprawled across metal chairs in the waiting room.

The Dublin Region Homeless Executive says there was a record number of families presenting out of hours last night looking for emergency accommodation.

Margaret has described her situation as 'horrible':