Accommodation Found For Homeless Mother And Family For Tonight

Accommodation has been found for a homeless mother and her family who spent a night in a Dublin Garda Station.

Margaret Cash and 6 of her seven children were referred to Tallaght Garda Station when no alternative accommodation could be found.

It has emerged the Tallaght mum turned down an offer of accommodation in County Meath yesterday, as it would have resulted in splitting up her family.

Brian McLoughlin is Head of Communications at Inner City Helping Homeless, he says they will have somewhere to stay tonight:

