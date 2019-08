A couple has been charged with child cruelty after a young girl was found with serious injuries in North County Dublin.

The nine-year-old is still in hospital after an alleged assault at a house over a month ago.

A 35-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man appeared in court this afternoon as part of the investigation.

They've been charged with a total of three counts of child cruelty, and are due back in court next Wednesday.

