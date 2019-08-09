Listen Live Logo

There Will Be Alterations To Some Kildare Train Services This Weekend.

: 08/09/2019 - 16:45
Author: Ciara Plunkett
There will be alterations to some Kildare rail services this weekend.

It is because of works taking place between Hazelhatch and Sallins

Saturday 10th August:

    22:10hrs Dublin Heuston to Portlaoise will operate to Hazelhatch only, bus transfers will operate from Hazelhatch to Sallins and Newbridge, a second train will operate from Newbridge to Portlaoise
    23:10hrs Dublin Heuston to Kildare will operate to Hazelhatch only, bus transfers will operate from Hazelhatch to Sallins, Newbridge and Kildare
    21:25hrs Portlaoise/Heuston will operate to Newbridge only, bus transfers will operate from Newbridge to Sallins and Hazelhatch, a second train will operate from Hazelhatch to Heuston
    22:02hrs Kildare to Dublin Heuston is cancelled
    22:30hrs Portlaoise to Dublin Heuston will commence from Hazelhatch at 23:35hrs and will operate in an altered timings
    20:25hrs Cork to Dublin Heuston will operate to Portlaoise only, bus transfers will operate from Portlaoise to Portarlington, Monasterevin, Kildare, Newbridge and Heuston

Sunday 11th August

    08:00hrs Dublin Heuston to Galway will be bus transfers from Heuston to Kildare. The train will continue from Kildare to Galway
    08:30hrs Dublin Heuston to Tralee will be bus transfers from Heuston to Portlaoise.  A train will continue from Portlaoise to Tralee
    09:40hrs Athlone to Westport is deferred to 10:06hrs
    10:30hrs Ballina to Manulla Junction is deferred to 10:55hrs
    11:05hrs Manulla Junction to Ballina is deferred to 11:32hrs
    07:50hrs Westport/Dublin Heuston will operate with altered timings
    11:40hrs Dublin Heuston to Galway will NOT serve Clara and will operate with altered timings
    11:00hrs Galway to Dublin Heuston is deferred to 11:35hrs
    10:45hrs Mallow to Cork is deferred to 11:22hrs
    10:08hrs Limerick Junction to Limerick is deferred to 10:50hrs
    10:50hrs Limerick to Limerick Junction will operate with altered timings
    09:10hrs Dublin Heuston to Waterford is deferred to 09:50hrs
    09.05 Waterford/Heuston will operate with altered timings

 

