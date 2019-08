A driver in Kildare has tested positive for cocaine and cannabis during a speed check in Rathcoffey.

The operation was mounted by Naas Roads Policing Unit.

"Numerous" drivers were found in excess of the speed limit in "wet conditions".

Gardai say One motorist detected traveling at 105kph in a 50Kph zone - Driver tested positive for Cocaine and Cannabis - Driver arrested for Dangerous Driving and Drug Driving- Court to Follow"

Image courtesy Kildare Garda Division.