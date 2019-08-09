Listen Live Logo

Deadline For Submissions On Kildare's LPT In 2020 Has Elapsed.

: 08/09/2019 - 17:25
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The deadline has passed for submissions to Kildare County Council on the variations it may impose on the Local Property Tax for 2020

The authority is empowered to increase, or reduce, the rate of the tax by up to 15%.

It may also decide to make no changes to the basic rate of tax.

The revenues raised by the LPT are used to fund local services.

KCC, in July, asked members of the public to submit their comments on the rate of the tax before 5pm this evening.

The submissions will be taken in to account when the rate is set in September.

 

