KCC: Overnight Roadworks Take Place In Clane Tonight.

: 08/09/2019 - 17:56
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Road works are taking place in Clane overnight.

Kildare County Council says they will be in place on the Bodenstown Road between 7 O'clock this evening, and 6am on Saturday morning.

The road will be closed, with local access, only.

Diversions will be in place.

 

