It's been confirmed the Kildare Chilling plant in Kildare Town has suspended operations following a large outbreak of Covid 19.

In a statement, Kildare Chilling today said:

“Kildare Chilling Company continues to work closely with the HSE Local Outbreak Control team. Processing operations at our site are suspended. Any return to work will be under the guidance of the HSE and public health authorities.”

The Irish Dog Foods factory in Naas won't be resuming operations as planned tomorrow.

While O'Brien Fine Foods in Timahoe, where 86 workers have tested positive, has also suspened most operations.