Sat's SFC/IFC Results & Today's Fixtures: Live on Kfm

It’s a crucial day in the club football championships with the remaining Group positions to be finalised, along with the draw for the preliminary quarter finals and the relegation semi finals.
Saturday’s results:
Joe Mallon Motors Renault Senior Football Championship Group B
Athy 0-13 Leixlip 0-6
Carbury 2-14 Round Towers 1-11
Athy go into the Quarter final. Carbury and Round Towers into this evening's pre-quarter final Draw.
Group D
Confey 0-13 Eadestown 1-8
Celbridge 0-13 Sarsfields 0-9
Celbridge into quarter final. Confey and Sarsfields and Confey into this evening's pre-Quarter finals Draw.
Pittman Traffic & Safety Intermediate Football Championship Group A
Ballyteague 1-15 St Kevin’s 0-15
Rathangan 2-19 Straffan 4-9
Ballyteague into quarter final. St. Kevin’s and Rathangan into this evening's pre-Quarter final Draw.
Sun 09 Sep
Joe Mallon Motors Renault Senior Football Championship Group A at 4.15pm
Venue: Newbridge, Naas V St Laurence's (top 4 points vs 3rd 2 points)
Venue: Hawkfield pitch 1, Maynooth V Castledermot (0 vs 2 points)
Group C at 6pm
Venue: Newbridge, Moorefield V Johnstownbridge (top of the table: 4 vs 4) (Followed by Live Draw)
Venue: Hawkfield pitch 2, Clane V Raheens Connell (0 vs 0)
Pittman Traffic & Safety Intermediate Football Championship Group C at 2.30pm
Venue: Newbridge, Clogherinkoe V Allenwood (top 4 pts vs bottom 0)
Venue: Hawkfield pitch 1, Suncroft V Kilcock (2nd 2pts vs 3rd 2pts)
SPORTSBEAT: Sunday til 8pm will have live updates from all of todays games.
The programme also include the live Draws for the pre-quarter finals & relegation semi finals for the Senior and Intermediate Championship after the Moorefield and Johnstownbridge game in Newbridge at around 7.45pm this evening.