SFC/IFC Club Football 1/4s, Prelim QF's and Relegation Semis Draw

Joe Mallon SFC:
Preliminary Quarter Finals:
Carbury v Confey
Sarsfields v Maynooth
Johnstownbridge v Round Towers
Naas v Raheens
Quarter Finals
Celbridge vs Carbury/Confey
Moorefield vs JTB/Round Towers
St. Laurences v Naas/Raheens
Athy v Sarsfields/Maynooth
Relegation Semi Finals:
Clane v Castledermot
Eadestown vs Leixlip
Pitman Traffic and Safety IFC
Preliminary Quarter Finals:
Nurney v Suncroft
Kill v St. Kevins
Monasterevin v Rathangan
Sallins v Kilcock
Quarter Finals
Two Mile House v Kilcock/Sallins
Kilcullen v St. Kevins/Kill
Clogherinkoe v Nurney/Suncroft
Ballyteague v Monasterevin/Kilcullen
Relegation Semi Finals:
Ballymore v Straffan
Ellistown v Allenwood