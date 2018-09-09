Listen Live Logo

SFC/IFC Club Football 1/4s, Prelim QF's and Relegation Semis Draw

: 09/09/2018 - 20:03
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Joe Mallon SFC:

Preliminary Quarter Finals:

Carbury v Confey

Sarsfields v Maynooth

Johnstownbridge v Round Towers

Naas v Raheens

Quarter Finals

Celbridge vs Carbury/Confey

Moorefield vs JTB/Round Towers

St. Laurences v Naas/Raheens

Athy v Sarsfields/Maynooth

Relegation Semi Finals:

Clane v Castledermot

Eadestown vs Leixlip

Pitman Traffic and Safety IFC

Preliminary Quarter Finals:

Nurney v Suncroft

Kill v St. Kevins

Monasterevin v Rathangan

Sallins v Kilcock

Quarter Finals

Two Mile House v Kilcock/Sallins

Kilcullen v St. Kevins/Kill

Clogherinkoe v Nurney/Suncroft

Ballyteague v Monasterevin/Kilcullen

Relegation Semi Finals:

Ballymore v Straffan

Ellistown v Allenwood

