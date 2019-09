Kildare County Council is being asked to state what progress has been made with the OPW on Moone High Cross.

It is the second tallest high cross in Ireland, and is believed to have been constructed during the 10th century.

Kildare County Council began the process to allow the Office of Public Works to take over management of the structure "many years ago"

The motion, by Fine Gael Cllr. Ivan Keatley, will be debated at this week's meeting of the Athy Municipal District.