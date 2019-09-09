Stakeholder Meeting To Take Place Today At Piper's Hill Education Campus, Over Road Safety Concerns.

Meetings are to take place today between several stakeholders at the Piper's Hill Education Campus, over road safety concerns.

1,300 students are educated on the campus.

Stakeholders connected with the site include Kildare Wicklow Education and Training Board, Kildare County Council, Education and Training Boards Ireland, Piper's Hill College, Piper's Hill Community National School, Gaelscoil Nás na Ríogh, and St. David's National School.

In August, Education and Training Boards Ireland, erected a barrier to ensure "only authorised personnel are allowed vehicular access onto the ETBI site."

This barrier, according to some parents, means there are, effectively, scant set-down options for dropping children off at school, or for collecting them.

Site ingress and egress delays of an average of 30 minutes are reported.

Talks are to take place today at 4pm between the Chairperson of Gaelscoil Nás na Ríogh Parents' Association and the Chief Executive of Education and Training Boards Ireland.

Before that meeting, the EBTI will meet KWETB.

All statements issued in advance of Friday morning's Kildare Today interviews, with a parent of a child attending Gaelscoil Nás na Ríogh, Anthony Bold, Joe Bergin, Chairperson of the Gaelscoil Nás na Ríogh Parents' Council, and Mary Tyrell, Principal of St. David's National School.

Kildare Wicklow Education and Training Board Statement:

"KWETB are engaging with Kildare County Council with regards to the alleviation of the traffic congestion experienced in the Pipers Hill Campus. KWETB are also engaging with key organisations located on the campus, including ETBI and Gaelscoil Nás Na Ríogh, St Davids National

School and Pipers Hill College to identify both short term and long term solutions. KWETB are currently in the process of erecting a new safety railing on the campus to enhance student safety"

Education and Training Boards Ireland statement:

"There are a number of factors to be considered in the resolution to the management of traffic flow in and out of the Piper's Hill education campus, including entry and exit onto the Kilcullen Road is where the biggest traffic challenges occur.

In late August, a barrier system was installed to manage the flow of traffic through the site and grounds of ETBI. This is intended to ensure that only authorised personnel are allowed vehicular access onto the ETBI site.

The management of traffic flow in the ETBI car park was identified as a high risk for the organisation with significant health and safety concerns associated with unauthorised use of the area in particular as a set-down and pick- up facility for children attending two local schools.

The risk to the children's safety was most prevalent before and after school times and ETBI had in recent years taken a series of steps to manage this risk including the erection of signs indicating that the car park was is for ETBI use only. Despite these efforts the health and safety risks

remained, and it was on this basis that the ETBI Board took the decision to install the barrier system.

ETBI informed schools of the health and safety measure being introduced by ETBI in installing the barrier to address the risks identified. Issues relating to the health and safety of children being dropped to and from schools and how best these can be managed by the school authorities

is a matter for discussion between the School Boards of management, staff and parents.

ETBI is aware of the challenges that have come with the introduction of the barrier and the traffic management flow in general in and around the campus. We are fully committed to round table discussions with all stakeholders to work towards a solution to protect the health and safety of

all involved in the short term whilst also being involved in the plans for a permanent solution. "

Kildare County Council statement:

"Kildare County Council has met all the stakeholders involved, have provided suggested solutions and advised the relevant parties that we will support the delivery of those solutions. For example, planning approval may be required for some of these suggested solutions. "