Convicted paedophile Patrick O'Brien from will walk free from jail next month -- after six years behind bars.

He was originally sentenced to 12 years after being convicted of systematically abusing his daughter Fiona Doyle in the 1970s and 80s.

Stephen Bourke reports

File image: 24/01/2013. Pictured (LtoR) Jim Doyle, Fiona Doyle and her son Paddy speak to the media outside the Centeral Criminal Court today. Photo: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie