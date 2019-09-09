Trump Says He Had Nothing To Do With Pence Decision To Stay At Trump International, Doonbeg.

Donald Trump says he had nothing to do with US Vice-President Mike Pence's decision to stay at Trump International Doonbeg.

Pence stayed at the Co Clare hotel during an official state visit last week, even though all of his official engagements took place in Dublin.

A United States committee is to investigate how it was decided that Mike Pence would stay at the Trump hotel and how much it cost the US taxpayer.

President Trump says Mike Pence stayed at the hotel so he could see family, who have lived in Doonbeg for many years.

File image: Mike Pence.