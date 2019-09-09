K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Trump Says He Had Nothing To Do With Pence Decision To Stay At Trump International, Doonbeg.

: 09/09/2019 - 15:52
Author: Ciara Plunkett
mike_pence.jpg

Donald Trump says he had nothing to do with US Vice-President Mike Pence's decision to stay at Trump International Doonbeg.

Pence stayed at the Co Clare hotel during an official state visit last week, even though all of his official engagements took place in Dublin.

A United States committee is to investigate how it was decided that Mike Pence would stay at the Trump hotel and how much it cost the US taxpayer.

President Trump says Mike Pence stayed at the hotel so he could see family, who have lived in Doonbeg for many years.

 

 

File image: Mike Pence.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!