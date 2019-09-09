Listen: Forsa School Secretaries Prepare For Strike Action.

Secretaries in schools across the country are to go on strike later this month.

There are circa 130 school secretaries in Kildare.

Those who are members of the Forsa union, along with colleague members nationwide, have

backed industrial action by a margin of 94% to 6% in a ballot conducted over the summer.

The action will get underway on the 20th of September.

Barry Cunningham from Fórsa says Department of Education officials have refused to discuss proposals to overcome a two-tier pay system that's been in place for more than four decades: