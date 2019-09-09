K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: BPM Disappointed In Meat Industry Withdrawl From Celbridge Talks.

: 09/09/2019 - 16:24
Author: Ciara Plunkett
beef_plan_movement_logo.jpg

The Beef Plan Movement has expressed disappointment in Meat Industry Ireland's decision to pull out of talks in Celbridge today,  aimed at resolving the dispute over beef prices.

Meat Industry Ireland withdrew from the talks earlier after farmers failed to step back from factory gate blockades.

The body says it won't participate in discussions until the meat processing plant blockades are lifted.

Dermot O'Brien, Chairman Beef Plan Movement's South West Committee, says the group has promised to ask protesting farmers to stand down:

mon16beef.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!