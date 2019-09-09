Listen: BPM Disappointed In Meat Industry Withdrawl From Celbridge Talks.

The Beef Plan Movement has expressed disappointment in Meat Industry Ireland's decision to pull out of talks in Celbridge today, aimed at resolving the dispute over beef prices.

Meat Industry Ireland withdrew from the talks earlier after farmers failed to step back from factory gate blockades.

The body says it won't participate in discussions until the meat processing plant blockades are lifted.

Dermot O'Brien, Chairman Beef Plan Movement's South West Committee, says the group has promised to ask protesting farmers to stand down: