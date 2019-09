Gardaí have made an arrest after a man's body was discovered in a farmhouse in Cork.

The body of a 29-year-old was found in Shanavagoon, Ladysbridge, at 7 o'clock this morning.

The victim had a number of injuries.

He was removed to Cork University Hospital, where a post mortem examination is due to take place.

A man in his late 20s has been arrested and is being detained at Cobh Garda Station.