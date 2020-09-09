Kildare Today

Listen: Mother & Baby Home Commission Of Investigation Has Cost €13.5M, So Far.

: 09/09/2020 - 09:06
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes has cost the state nearly €13.5 million  so far.

The inquiry's final report is due to be published at the end of next month, after significant delays.

Eoghan Murphy reports:

Stock image: Pixabay

