Listen: Govt.'s Brexit Readiness Plan Indicates Possibilty Of Medical Supply Shortage In No Deal Scenario.

Ireland's medical supply chains could deteriorate if there's a no deal Brexit at the end of the year.

It's one of a number of stark warnings in the government's new Brexit readiness action plan which will be published later.

It warns businesses of delays to supply chains, possible closures and job losses as well as knock-ons to retail supply chains.

It comes as the British government has confirmed it's willing to break international law on the Withdrawal Agreement if the current trade talks are not successful.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has said they completely oppose that position.

An Irish specialist in European Union law says the UK is acting like a 'Mafia state' in its approach to Brexit.

Professor Gavin Barrett is from UCD's Sutherland School of Law.

File image: Simon Coveney/RollingNews

