Kildare Today

9am - 11am
with
Clem Ryan

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Govt.'s Brexit Readiness Plan Indicates Possibilty Of Medical Supply Shortage In No Deal Scenario.

: 09/09/2020 - 09:09
Author: Ciara Plunkett
simon_coveney_21_01_2020_rollingnews.jpg

Ireland's medical supply chains could deteriorate if there's a no deal Brexit at the end of the year.

It's one of a number of stark warnings in the government's new Brexit readiness action plan which will be published later.

It warns businesses of delays to supply chains, possible closures and job losses as well as knock-ons to retail supply chains.

It comes as the British government has confirmed it's willing to break international law on the Withdrawal Agreement if the current trade talks are not successful.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has said they completely oppose that position.

newstalk2333211.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

An Irish specialist in European Union law says the UK is acting like a 'Mafia state' in its approach to Brexit.

Professor Gavin Barrett is from UCD's Sutherland School of Law.

newstalk2334827.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: Simon Coveney/RollingNews
 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!