German School In Dublin Calls For Inquiry After Students Received Significantly Lower Leaving Cert. Results.

: 09/09/2020 - 09:43
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A German school in Dublin has called for an urgent investigation after students received far lower marks than previous years in the subject.

According to the Irish Independent, only 14 percent of students at St Killian's Deutsche Schule got a H1 in German, compared with 41 percent last year.

Many of the students at the fee paying school are of a German background and have been learning the language from an early age.

The Principal has written to the Department of Education calling for an urgent investigation.

 

