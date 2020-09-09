2 Kildare Projects Receive Provisional Offers Of Just Transition Funding.

The Peatland Biodiversity Boardwalk at Lullymore and Umeras Community Development are among the list of 16 applicants who received provisional offers from the Just Transition Fund today.

Strand One offers are for sums of under €100,000.



The fund aims to finance innovative projects that contribute to the economic, social and environmental sustainability of the Wider Midlands region

Kildare Senator, Fiona O'Loughlin says "The 2020 call for applications to the Just Transition Fund closed on 17 July 2020 and provisional offers have now been made to 16 applicants in Strand 1, which are for sums less than €100,000.. I am delighted to see Lullymore and Umeras Community Development project included on today's list of successful applicants. It's wonderful to see Lullymore developing and continuing to fulfill the vision of Sean Judge. Much gratitude is owed to Eddie Smyth for co-ordinating and spearheading the UmerasPeatlands Park. Final offers for strand 1 will be announced in the coming weeks subject to applicants providing some additional documentation and undergoing further review for state aid compliance."

Image: Lullymore Heritage Park