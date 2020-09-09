Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

2 Kildare Projects Receive Provisional Offers Of Just Transition Funding.

: 09/09/2020 - 15:50
Author: Ciara Plunkett
lullmore_heritage_park_via_lullymore_heritage.jpg

The Peatland Biodiversity Boardwalk at Lullymore and Umeras Community Development are among the list of 16 applicants who received provisional offers from the Just Transition Fund today.

Strand One offers are for sums of under €100,000.
 
The fund aims to finance innovative projects that contribute to the economic, social and environmental sustainability of the Wider Midlands region

Kildare Senator, Fiona O'Loughlin says "The 2020 call for applications to the Just Transition Fund closed on 17 July 2020 and provisional offers have now been made to 16 applicants in Strand 1, which are for sums less than €100,000.. I am delighted to see Lullymore and Umeras Community Development project included on today's list of successful applicants.  It's wonderful to see Lullymore developing and continuing to fulfill the vision of Sean Judge. Much gratitude is owed to Eddie Smyth for co-ordinating and spearheading the UmerasPeatlands Park. Final offers for strand 1 will be announced in the coming weeks subject to applicants providing some additional documentation and undergoing further review for state aid compliance."

 

Image: Lullymore Heritage Park

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!