The head of the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre, Noeline Blackwell, has been appointed to the governing authority of UCD.

Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris says he made the decision to ensure issues regarding harassment and gender equality are represented.

Dr Aoibhinn Ní Shúilleabháin who went public about her experience of harassment at University College Dublin has praised the Minister's appointment.



File image: Noeline Blackwell/RollingNews