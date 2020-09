A woman in her 60s has died following a crash in Co. Cork.

She was the passenger in a car which collided with a truck near Baxters Bridge on the Bandon to Carhoon Road at around 12:40 this afternoon.

The driver of the car, a man in his 60s, is in a serious condition at Cork University Hospital.

The road has been closed and local diversions are in place - Gardai are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

