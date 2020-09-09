Nite Trax

12am - 1am

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Extra Charges Will Apply To Those Shopping From UK Websites From January 1st.

: 09/09/2020 - 17:03
Author: Ciara Plunkett
online_shopping_keyboard_shopping_trolley_image_pixabay.jpg

Extra charges will apply for anyone shopping from UK based websites from the 1st of January next year.

The government's Brexit preparations plan warns import charges, duty and VAT costs will apply similar to when ordering from the US or China.

It means people will have to pay more for any goods ordered from the UK when they arrive.

The government plan is warning all businesses trading to, from or through the UK to prepare and has announced some financial supports for dealing with extra customs costs.

 

Stock image: Pixabay

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!