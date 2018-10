Extra 196 million for capital spending in education to create 18,000 new permanent school places, upgrade ICT and invest 150 million in higher education

1,300 additional posts in schools in 2019, 5 per cent increase in standard capitation rate per pupil

950 special needs assistants to be recruited in 2019 as part of 1.8 billion fund for children with special needs

National Training Fund levy to increase by 0.1 per cent in 2019 and 2020