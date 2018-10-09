K Drive

Budget 2019: Business Measures.

10/09/2018
Ciara Plunkett
Department of Business to get 950 million euro next year, an increase of 9 per cent

Corporation tax to remain unchanged at 12.5 per cent

Enhancements to the KEEP programme to retain skilled workers

Share options may now be granted up to 100 per cent of salary and overall value of options will have higher ceiling of 300,000 euro

New Future Growth Loan Scheme for SMEs, Agriculture and Food sector; will be worth up to 300 million

New exit tax regime of 12.5 per cent on any unrealised gains arising from when a company moves assets offshore so they leave Irish taxation

