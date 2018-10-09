Nite Trax

Kildare's Supplementary Register Of Electors Closes Later Today.

: 10/09/2018 - 15:50
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Kildare's supplementary register of electors shuts this evening.

Anyone who is not registered to vote, or people who need to amend their details, may  do so until close of business today

Forms are available at every post office, library, and Garda Station in Kildare

 

