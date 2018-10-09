Tote Ireland Announces The Appointment Of A New General Manager.

Kildare headquartered Tote Ireland has announced the appointment of its new General Manager.

Kildare native, Ross Kierans, takes over from Tim Higgins, who leaves TI after 6 years at the helm.

Mr. Kierans has been Financial Controllor of Tote Ireland, based at Ballyman, the Curragh, for two years.

TI is owned by Horse Racing Ireland, and operates a Totalisator on the 26 racecourses in the Republic of Ireland.

**Stock image.