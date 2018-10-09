The Night Shift

Tote Ireland Announces The Appointment Of A New General Manager.

10/09/2018
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Kildare headquartered Tote Ireland has announced the appointment of its new General Manager.

Kildare native, Ross Kierans, takes over from Tim Higgins, who leaves TI after 6 years at the helm.

Mr. Kierans has been Financial Controllor of Tote Ireland, based at Ballyman, the Curragh, for two years.

Tote Ireland today announced the appointment of Ross Kierans to the position of General Manager of Tote Ireland.

TI is owned by Horse Racing Ireland, and operates a Totalisator on the 26 racecourses in the Republic of Ireland.

 

 

