ESB: Planned Outages In Kilcullen Will Continue This Weekend.

: 10/09/2018 - 16:51
Author: Ciara Plunkett
electricity_pylon_2.jpg

ESB Networks says planned outages in Kilcullen will persist this weekend.

This is the second time this year that a series of cuts have taken place in the town.

The first, during the summer, were to facilitate the installation of fibre-optic cable on the electricity lines.

The current series follows concerns raised about tree growth after Storm Ali.

ESB says "Ahead of winter, it is important that the trimming of these trees takes place on the grounds of public safety. The only way this work can be facilitated safely is through a switch-out for customers in the town"

The outages will take place on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

 

