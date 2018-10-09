The Night Shift

10pm - 12am
with
Thomas Maher

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Lobby Groups Give Budget 2019 A Tepid Response.

: 10/09/2018 - 17:23
Author: Ciara Plunkett
euro_currency_roll_of_fifties.jpg

Budget 2019 has received a luke-warm response from many lobby groups.

However the Restaurant Association of Ireland has called for Shane Ross' resignation following an increase in Tourism VAT.

Kacey O'Riordan reports

18budgetreax.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!