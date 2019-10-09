Kildare TD Welcomes Putting Up For Sale Of Naas Shopping Centre Development.

A Kildare TD has welcomed the fact that the Naas Town Centre shopping development has been put on the market, guiding at €4.8 million.

The building, which is substantially structurally complete but not finished, contains 44 units, fronting on to Naas Main Street.

Construction of the building began in around 2007, and ceased at the advent of the recession.

In addition to Naas Shopping Centre, a number of associated properties on the Main Street in Naas also form part of the sale.

Kildare North Fine Gael TD, Bernard Durkan, says “At last the issues that have stalled the development Naas Town Centre have been resolved. Tower cranes silhouetted the sky in this area up until last year- this news means another step has been taken towards developing this space for shops, businesses, leisure facilities and parking.”

He adds “This is a major development for people living in the Naas area and surrounding areas, I hope that the sale of these sites will herald the creation of a lively and vibrant space for the town”