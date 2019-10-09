Listen: Thousands Of Commuters Disrupted By Vandalism In Kildare.

Thousands of early morning commuters in Kildare and elsewhere were disrupted after serious damage was caused to Irish Rail infrastructure overnight.

A worker disrupted thieves attempting to steal valuable cable between Newbridge and Kildare Town Stations in the early hours of this morning.

Delays of up to 90 minutes were experienced on services in and out of Heuston Station as a result.

Over 300 metres of cable has to be replaced after the would-be thieves cut the line.

Kildare Gardai are investigating.

These passengers were significantly delayed.

File image.