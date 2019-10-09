The Night Shift

UK, France & Germany Demand UN Meeting, As Turkey Launches Military Action In Syria.

: 10/09/2019 - 17:40
Author: Ciara Plunkett
united_nations.jpg

The UK, France and Germany are demanding a UN meeting - as Turkey launches military action in Syria.

Kurdish fighters in the north-east of the country are being bombed.

Turkey's President claims they're a "terrorist threat".

The Kurdish forces have been backed by the US-led coalition in the fight against Islamic State, and currently control camps housing IS fighters and their families.

Former head of the British Army Chemical Weapons Unit, Hamish De Bretton-Gordon, says this risks de-stabilising the region.
 

