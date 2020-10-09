Kildare Today

9am - 11am
with
Clem Ryan

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Kildare North TD Catherine Murphy Describes Status Of Ireland's Covid-19 Tracing System, As Deeply Concerning.

: 09/10/2020 - 07:54
Author: Ciara Noble
virus.jpg

A Kildare TD has described as "deeply concerning" that Ireland's Covid-19 tracing system "is on the verge of collapse".

Kildare North Social Democrat Deputy, Catherine Murphy, was commenting on statements by consultant in public health medicine, Dr. Anne Dee.

Dr. Dee has warned that regional departments tasked with tracing can no longer cope and that outbreaks of the virus are going to be missed.

She is reported as saying that the eight regional departments are now throwing in the towel, and giving up on carrying out proper contact tracing.

Deputy Murphy says “It was up to the Government to ensure that these systems were in place; that they were properly resourced and were functioning. The public will do their bit but it is clear that individual effort is not going to be enough to chase down this virus."

Adding "We need a frank discussion about where the shortcomings in the system are and how they will be addressed. We either find a way to shut down the virus or we will end up shutting down the economy.”

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!