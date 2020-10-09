Kildare North TD Catherine Murphy Describes Status Of Ireland's Covid-19 Tracing System, As Deeply Concerning.

A Kildare TD has described as "deeply concerning" that Ireland's Covid-19 tracing system "is on the verge of collapse".

Kildare North Social Democrat Deputy, Catherine Murphy, was commenting on statements by consultant in public health medicine, Dr. Anne Dee.

Dr. Dee has warned that regional departments tasked with tracing can no longer cope and that outbreaks of the virus are going to be missed.

She is reported as saying that the eight regional departments are now throwing in the towel, and giving up on carrying out proper contact tracing.

Deputy Murphy says “It was up to the Government to ensure that these systems were in place; that they were properly resourced and were functioning. The public will do their bit but it is clear that individual effort is not going to be enough to chase down this virus."

Adding "We need a frank discussion about where the shortcomings in the system are and how they will be addressed. We either find a way to shut down the virus or we will end up shutting down the economy.”