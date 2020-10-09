Kildare Today

Clem Ryan

Covid-19 Incidence Rate In Celbridge LEA, Has Fallen By More Than 50%.

09/10/2020 - 07:56
Author: Ciara Noble
The Covid-19 incidence rate in Celbridge Local Electoral Area, recently among the highest in Ireland, has fallen by more than half.

In the 14 days to September 22nd, it was 300.6 cases per 100,000 people.

In the two weeks to October 5th, it fell to 120.2.

The rate in Athy Local Electoral Area has more than doubled, from 30.1 to 82.0.

In the previous period, there were so few cases in the Newbridge LEA that it did not have an incidence rate.

Between September 22nd and October 5th, however, the incidence rate there was 112.7

The rate in Maynooth LEA is 80.7, and in Clane, it is 42.2 and 23.3 in Kildare Local Electoral Area.

The national incidence rate between September 22nd and October 5th was 116.4 cases per 100,000 people.

