2,724 Cases of Covid-19 Diagnosed In Co. Kildare, Since February.

: 09/10/2020 - 07:58
Author: Ciara Noble
The number of people in Kildare diagnosed with Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic has risen to 2,724.

Kildare continues to have the second highest number of cases in Ireland, after Dublin.

The total number of cases is 40,086 and the death toll is 1,817.

 

