Friday Morning Sport: Rep. Ireland Fail To Qualify For Euro 2020; Munster & Edinburgh Game Will Go Ahead Tomorrow Evening.

Soccer

The Republic of Ireland have failed to qualify for the European Championship Finals.

The Boys in Green lost on penalties to Slovakia, after a 0-0 draw in Bratislava.

Alan Browne and Matt Doherty missed spot kicks in the shootout.

Stephen Kenny's men produced a positive display in the match itself, hitting the post through Browne, while Conor Hourihane also missed a golden chance to score.

Adam Idah and Aaron Connolly were ruled out of the game, as a result of being a close contact to a member of the travelling party, who tested positive for Covid-19.

Shane Duffy says the result is a bitter bill to swallow:

Slovakia will face Northern Ireland at Windsor Park next month for a place in the finals.

Ian Baraclough's side won away to Bosnia-Herzegovina on penalties after a 1-1 draw in Sarajevo.

Scotland also needed a shootout, beating Israel, to set up a playoff final with Serbia.

Colin Healy takes charge of bottom side Cork City this evening in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

They play Bohemians at Dalymount Park, with a 5.45pm kick-off.

Rugby

Munster confirmed last night that their Pro-14 game with Edinburgh at Thomond Park will go ahead.

That's despite a second player at the province testing positive for Covid-19.

That player is asymptomatic, but had already been self-isolating.

Golf

Shane Lowry has just teed off his second round at the BMW PGA Championship, where he's one shot off the lead.

The Open Champion is 5 under par.

Tyrrell Hatton, Justin Harding and Adri Arnaus share top spot on 6 under.

Padraig Harrington begins the day from level par, while Graeme McDowell is 1 over.

Tennis

It's men's semi-finals day at the French Open in Paris.

First up, defending champion Rafael Nadal takes on 12th seed Diego Schwartzman.

After that, world number one Novak Djokovic goes up against fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Horse Racing

There's an eight-race card at Dundalk which gets underway at 5 O'clock.

Before that there's a seven-race card at Downpatrick - the first off there is at 1.45pm.