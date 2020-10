147 people in Kildare have now died with Covid 19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

That's according to the Central Statistics Office latest bulletin, up to October 2nd.

The median age of people in the county who died with the virus is 82.

2,666 people in Kildare were diagnosed with Covid 19 between late February and last Friday.

Their median age is 43

Stock image: Pexels