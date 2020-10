The head of the HSE says there's "huge concern" over the Covid 19 trends in hospitals.

30 people are being treated in intensive care with the disease, the highest figure since early June.

That includes 8 admissions in the last 24 hours.

The overall numbers in hospital with coronavirus have also risen to 179, of whom 7 are in Naas General Hospital.

HSE CEO Paul Reid says they're watching the numbers very closely:

Stock image: Shutterstock