KCC On Course To Spend €7M Over The Course Of Lease Agreements On 24 Homes.

Kildare County Council is on course to spend €7 million over the full lifetime of a lease agreement on 24 homes.

Social Democrats Cllr., Aidan Farrelly, says KCC signed a lease deal on 24 homes last year.

Data released by the Dept. of Housing to Kildare North Social Democrat TD, Catherine Murphy, shows, nationally, a total of 1,161 agreements were signed nationwide in 2019.

The average spend, per each one of these units, Kildare €11,864 per year

Cllr. Farrelly says “These figures are startling. In 2019, Kildare County Council signed leasing agreements for 24 houses – which over the lifetime of the lease could cost upwards of €7 million.

“At the end of the term, the Council won’t own as much as a brick or window, but instead we hand the house back to the developer.

“I accept that this is one of a number of pillars in the government’s housing policy – but I can’t see how this provides any form of value for money for the taxpayer – or indeed the tenant who will rely on the developer to maintain these units."

Average Annual Lease Cost of Leasing Dwellings Delivered 2018 and 2019