KCC On Course To Spend €7M Over The Course Of Lease Agreements On 24 Homes.

Kildare County Council is on course to spend €7 million over the full lifetime of a lease agreement on 24 homes.
Social Democrats Cllr., Aidan Farrelly, says KCC signed a lease deal on 24 homes last year.
Data released by the Dept. of Housing to Kildare North Social Democrat TD, Catherine Murphy, shows, nationally, a total of 1,161 agreements were signed nationwide in 2019.
The average spend, per each one of these units, Kildare €11,864 per year
Cllr. Farrelly says “These figures are startling. In 2019, Kildare County Council signed leasing agreements for 24 houses – which over the lifetime of the lease could cost upwards of €7 million.
“At the end of the term, the Council won’t own as much as a brick or window, but instead we hand the house back to the developer.
“I accept that this is one of a number of pillars in the government’s housing policy – but I can’t see how this provides any form of value for money for the taxpayer – or indeed the tenant who will rely on the developer to maintain these units."
Average Annual Lease Cost of Leasing Dwellings Delivered 2018 and 2019
|
Local Authority
|
Average Annual Cost 2018
|
Average Annual Cost 2019
|
Carlow
|
€6152
|
€7455
|
Cavan
|
€5995
|
€7030
|
Clare
|
€7686
|
€8864
|
Cork City
|
€12638
|
€13565
|
Cork County
|
€12144
|
€7300
|
DLR
|
€18870
|
€26595
|
Donegal
|
€6459
|
€5659
|
Dublin City
|
€14744
|
€16081
|
Fingal
|
€15108
|
€15002
|
Galway City
|
€13002
|
€10470
|
Galway County
|
€9936
|
€9543
|
Kerry
|
€8470
|
€9008
|
Kildare
|
€10241
|
€11864
|
Kilkenny
|
€8603
|
€9694
|
Laois
|
€8438
|
€9264
|
Leitrim
|
€N/A
|
€7200
|
Limerick
|
€8636
|
€9998
|
Longford
|
€6242
|
€7346
|
Louth
|
€12207
|
€10166
|
Mayo
|
€7547
|
€8189
|
Meath
|
€10643
|
€12119
|
Monaghan
|
€6255
|
€6375
|
Offaly
|
€7916
|
€8143
|
Roscommon
|
€5342
|
€8190
|
Sligo
|
€6306
|
€8480
|
South Dublin
|
€15340
|
€16575
|
Tipperary
|
€7186
|
€7374
|
Waterford
|
€6839
|
€7379
|
Westmeath
|
€8614
|
€9486
|
Wexford
|
€7049
|
€8299
|
Wicklow
|
€10539
|
€13368