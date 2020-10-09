K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

KCC On Course To Spend €7M Over The Course Of Lease Agreements On 24 Homes.

: 09/10/2020 - 15:22
Author: Ciara Plunkett
house_keys_in_door.jpeg

Kildare County Council is on course to spend €7 million over the full lifetime of a lease agreement on 24 homes.

Social Democrats Cllr., Aidan Farrelly, says KCC signed a lease deal on 24 homes last year.

Data released by the Dept. of Housing to Kildare North Social Democrat TD, Catherine Murphy, shows, nationally, a total of 1,161 agreements were signed nationwide in 2019.

The average spend, per each one of these units,  Kildare  €11,864 per year

Cllr. Farrelly says  “These figures are startling. In 2019, Kildare County Council signed leasing agreements for 24 houses – which over the lifetime of the lease could cost upwards of €7 million.

“At the end of the term, the Council won’t own as much as a brick or window, but instead we hand the house back to the developer.

“I accept that this is one of a number of pillars in the government’s housing policy – but I can’t see how this provides any form of value for money for the taxpayer – or indeed the tenant who will rely on the developer to maintain these units."

Average Annual Lease Cost of Leasing Dwellings Delivered 2018 and 2019

Local Authority

Average Annual Cost 2018

Average Annual Cost 2019

Carlow

€6152

€7455

Cavan

€5995

€7030

Clare

€7686

€8864

Cork City

€12638

€13565

Cork County

€12144

€7300

DLR

€18870

€26595

Donegal

€6459

€5659

Dublin City

€14744

€16081

Fingal

€15108

€15002

Galway City

€13002

€10470

Galway County

€9936

€9543

Kerry

€8470

€9008

Kildare

€10241

€11864

Kilkenny

€8603

€9694

Laois

€8438

€9264

Leitrim

€N/A

€7200

Limerick

€8636

€9998

Longford

€6242

€7346

Louth

€12207

€10166

Mayo

€7547

€8189

Meath

€10643

€12119

Monaghan

€6255

€6375

Offaly

€7916

€8143

Roscommon

€5342

€8190

Sligo

€6306

€8480

South Dublin

€15340

€16575

Tipperary

€7186

€7374

Waterford

€6839

€7379

Westmeath

€8614

€9486

Wexford

€7049

€8299

Wicklow

€10539

€13368

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!