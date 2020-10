There's been an increase of 41 in the number of Gardai station in Kildare since the start of 2018.

In January of that year, the Division had a complement of 357 members.

It now stands at 418.

Despite the increase, the county continues to have one of the worst Garda to population ratios in the state.

There is one Garda for every 532 people living in Kildare.

The State average is one Garda for every 326 people.

File image: RollingNews