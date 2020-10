Over 3,000 people in Kildare under the age of 30 are receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment

Of those, two thirds, or 2,353, people are under the age of 25.

That's 5% of the number of young people, nationally, in receipt of the payment.

The National Youth Council of Ireland wants rates for under 25s increased.

Deputy Director, James Doorley, joined Ciara Plunkett on Kildare Focus.